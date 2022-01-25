Service structure of engineers, technologists discussed

Islamabad: A meeting was held on Monday at HEC Secretariat between Engineer Muhammad Najeeb Haroon MNA, chairman, Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) and Tariq Banuri, chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding the service structure of engineers and technologists.
Both the organisations expressed their commitment to work expeditiously for finalisation of respective service structures for both engineers and technologists. It was expressed by the heads of PEC and HEC that demand for separate service structures by engineers and technologists in their respective domain/cadre is a legitimate requirement to play their intended role in the engineering profession and thereby the socio-economic development of the country. It was stressed to take all important and necessary actions in the country’s interest. Both organizations reiterated that the interests of engineers and technologists would be safeguarded in a balanced and nuanced manner.
Despite the power and status Mir Saheb enjoyed in Pakistan, his life was full of simplicity and humbleness. He was a...
Today, we are paying tribute to late Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman for his extraordinary services rendered in the field of...
Popularly known as the “Father of Urdu Journalism” in Pakistan, Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman was the epitome of...
It was the time when Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister of Pakistan. Nawab Akbar Bugti used to come to Islamabad as...
Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman’s name is synonymous with continuous struggle. He was a movement, an institution, a legend and...
I got the opportunity to work in Jang for five years. During that time, the way I studied the personality of Mir Sahib...
Comments