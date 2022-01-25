Pakistan values its ties with Morocco, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: The Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan, Mohamed Karmoune, called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Monday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security were discussed. The COAS said Pakistan values its relations with Morocco andearnestly looks forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.
The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role in further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
