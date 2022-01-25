Shujaat asks PM to be wary of his advisers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussein has advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to be “cautious” about his advisers and wrong advices.

“For the first time, I am telling Prime Minister Imran Khan to be not only cautious but also be aware of the wrong advice of his advisors and political spokespersons and see whose game they are playing, how they are playing and why they are playing,” said Shujaat.

He said when his advisors give any advice to Imran Khan, there is some angle in it, they bounce things according to their thinking which only harms Imran Khan; therefore Imran Khan should not only be careful but also be aware of them. Ch Shujaat said the statement of Imran Khan must have been given by an enemy in a friend’s disguise in which he said: “I am obstructed from speaking in the assembly, I come and speak in the media and if I am removed, I will become more dangerous than before.”

He said: “If we ask for any kind of statement for the sake of accuracy, the advisors immediately whisper in Imran Khan’s ear that do not take any lenient attitude towards them.”

“The advisors know the real thing but they are looking for an opportunity to guide Imran Khan according to their interests,” said Shujaat.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan should surely listen carefully to the advices of those who are sincere to him and not consider them as enemy.

Ch Shujaat said Imran is making statements about inflation these days and it is being said from various sides that he is responsible for inflation and deteriorating economy, they do not say that whenever petrol price is increased, this is to the advantage of the hoarders who sell cheap petrol at double price. There are hundreds of such examples from which hoarders are benefiting.