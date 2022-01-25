Family protests patient’s death

LAHORE:A family staged protest outside Lahore General Hospital and blocked Ferozepur Road for traffic owing to death of an elderly woman due to heart attack. The victim Farzaba Bibi was shifted to the hospital. However, she did not survive.
The family placed the body on road and staged a protest after blocking the road. Her son Ghulam Mehmood, a resident of Attari Saroba, Nishter Colony, said that the unidentified suspects had committed a fraud of Rs2.2 million that left her with heart seizure. Mehmood demanded justice. Police held dialogues with the protesters to clear the road.
Man hit to death: A man died while crossing railway line in Kot Lakhpat on Monday. The victim Akram, 38, a fruit seller was trying to cross railway line. Suddenly, a fast moving train approached and hit him. The victim received serious injuries and died.
