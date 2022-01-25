Solar plants to be installed in 528 villages: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that solar power plants would be installed in 528 villages of seven districts to supply cheap electricity to more than 30,000 households. Chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress on off-grid solution projects on Monday, he said that solar power plants would be installed in five Wasa areas to help in saving electricity bills worth Rs2.5 billion annually. It was decided to install wind and solar hybrid plants to electrify remote areas.

The CM said that it was necessary to adopt cheap sources of solar energy, wind power and biogas for the acquisition of energy and added that remote areas would be electrified through the off-grid solution. The mosques in remote areas would be electrified through solar panels, he added. The biogas plant would be set up in Gawala Colony in Lahore. Installation of biogas plants on 17 livestock farms in 12 districts would provide electricity and gas, he added.

CPO: The chief minister visited the Central Police Office (CPO) where he was greeted by a smartly turned-out contingent of police. He planted a sapling and took keen interest in the antiques preserved in the police museum, especially antique weapons, uniforms and medals. Addressing a meeting of senior police officers, the CM said the police had been given complete freedom to work. For the first time in the history of Punjab, the police were performing duties sans any political pressure which yielded good results, he added. He said that police officers should keep the doors of their offices open to the people, adding RPOs and DPOs should conduct surprise visits to police stations in their respective jurisdictions and take action on any irregularities or violations of law, he maintained. He emphasised that the culprits of the Anarkali blast would soon be brought to book. The CM approved employing two members of the martyrs’ families and explained that steps would be taken keeping in view the legal requirements. He said the scope of the Punjab Safe City Authority would be extended across the province as recruitment has been approved in it.

In Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, the command of Baloch Levies has been handed over to the police and more than 9,000 police personnel had been promoted, he said. The CM directed that promotion cases from Inspector to SP ranks should be dealt with expeditiously, adding the government had given executive allowance to police officers and increased it by restoring frozen allowance, he asserted.

The police had been given 670 vehicles and 235 motorcycles in three years, he said, adding an additional 825 vehicles were being provided for highway patrolling while 304 police stations were being given the status of special initiative police stations, he maintained. About 90 police stations have been converted into special initiative police stations, he asserted. Dolphin Force had been deployed in Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and DG Khan, he said and added that police were making recruitment against 12,278 posts while the process of recruitment against 5,774 posts had been completed, he said.

He said that the police training schools were being established in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and DG Khan, adding that construction of Chiniot Police Lines on 64 Kanal would be completed this year and more land would also be provided for this project, he assured.

Usman Buzdar disclosed that a school of public order would be set up to train anti-riot force and officials of other sections. The establishment of the forensic lab had been approved in South Punjab while the collection centre would be set up at the district headquarters, he maintained. Additional IG has been posted in South Punjab while the prison vans have been upgraded, he said.

The CM said investigation and follow-up of cases should be made effective so that the oppressor was punished and justice was given to the oppressed. He said the problems of overseas Pakistanis should be solved on a priority basis and IT be used for the identification of crimes, he asserted. The e-transfer and e-pension system should be introduced in the police department, concluded the CM.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan briefed the chief minister on police performance and reforms while the CM also distributed prizes among the police officers and personnel who performed well.

RPO Gujranwala Imran Ahmar, DPO Sialkot Omar Saeed Malik, SDPO Saddar Sialkot were given certificates of appreciation while SHO PS Agoki and Warden Sialkot police were given 50,000 cash along with certificates. Khushab DPO Muhammad Naveed was awarded a certificate of appreciation for resolving the case of the kidnapping of a minor for ransom and SHO Joharabad, who was part of his team, was given 100,000 cash and certificate. Nowshera, Mitha Tiwana and City Joharabad SHOs were awarded Rs50,000 each along with certificates of appreciation. Rewards were given to four Rawalpindi police personnel for solving the case of abduction and murder of Wajiha Swati, a Pakistani-American. SHO Morgah and sub-inspector Nasir Mumtaz were given Rs50,000 and certificates while head constable Yasir Nouman and constable Jabber Hussain were given Rs30,000 each along with certificates.

MURDER OF JOURNALIST: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from IG police about the murder of a private TV journalist Hasnain Shah outside Lahore Press Club and ordered the arrest of the accused without delay.The accused be brought to book and justice be provided to the family of the slain, he said and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister condoled the death of senior politician Malik Ghulam Noor Rabbani Khar, father of former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty place the departed soul in His mercy and grant patience to the bereaved family.