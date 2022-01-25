Youths rescued in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Rescue 1122 and local residents have rescued nine youths who had been trapped in a mountain amid deep fog in the Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on Sunday.The young men had gone to Ali Masjid mountain for the tour but they lost their way due to heavy fog and got trapped in the mountain.

The family reported the incident to Rescue 1122 and Jamrud administration, on which the rescue personnel with the help of local people started a rescue operation and saved all these youths from the mountain at the night. The family thanked all those who played a role in saving the children’s lives.