WeChat denies Australia PM’s account was hacked

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's WeChat account has disappeared, prompting accusations of Chinese "interference" from senior members of his government on Monday.
But Tencent, the Chinese tech giant that owns WeChat, has denied that the prime minister's account was hacked or removed from its platform. "Based on our information, this appears to be a dispute over account ownership - the account in question was originally registered by a PRC individual and was subsequently transferred to its current operator, a technology services company," a Tencent spokesman said. The name was registered by Fuzhou 985 Technology Co Ltd on Oct 28, 2021.
