The show will go on?

January 25, 2022

This refers to the news report ‘If ousted from govt, I will be more dangerous for you: PM’ (January 23). And we – the people of Pakistan – were innocently waiting for an end to our misery after the five years of the PTI.

Dr Irfan Zafar

Islamabad

