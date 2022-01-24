British man stabbed to death with sickle in Thailand

Bangkok: A Thai man has been charged with murder after a Briton was stabbed to death with a rice sickle in western Thailand, police said Sunday.

Officers said the two men had been drinking alcohol outside a rented home in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district in the early hours of Saturday before the incident. A sickle used to harvest rice was found at the crime scene along with a pair of shoes, local media reported. A 50-year-old British man -- who had lived in Thailand for five years with his Thai wife -- was found dead lying in a pool of blood.