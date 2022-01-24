 
Monday January 24, 2022
Cameroon fire kills 18 people

By AFP
January 24, 2022
Yaoundé: Cameroon’s government said on Sunday that 18 people were killed in a fire caused by fireworks in a nightclub in the capital Yaounde, the tragedy occurring as the nation hosts the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament.

