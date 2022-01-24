Babar Azam aims to regain HBL PSL crown

Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam. -PCB

KARACHI: Karachi Kings newly-appointed skipper Babar Azam on Sunday said that they would try to give their best and regain the crown of the HBL PSL which begins here at the National Stadium from January 27.

“Thanks God. He has blessed me with so much success. Yes, responsibility has come. When responsibility comes on you, you become more focused and you try to remain consistent,” Babar told a virtual news conference. “The way I have got captaincy of Karachi Kings and the way Imad Wasim has been leading the side so far, we will try to carry it and deliver the best and win the trophy.

“Our combination is very good. We have six batsmen and there are also batting all-rounders. We also have a full bowling strength. I am very much satisfied and the team will try to put in its best and win the trophy,” he said.

Babar, skipper of Pakistan in all formats, has recently taken Kings’ captaincy band from Imad. “It’s always easy to bat with Sharjeel Khan at the other end as he eases the pressure. It’s good to open with Sharjeel because he is a game-changer,” he said. “He does not let pressure mount on his partner. His ability helps Karachi Kings a lot,” he added.



“Sharjeel is working on fitness; he will need more focus on fitness to compete in the international circuit,” Babar said. “If you play cricket, you need, as a professional, to remain fit and only then you can survive and perform,” he said.

Kings are one of the two sides who held a proper camp before the PSL and Babar said it would help. “When you assemble as a group before the event it is very helpful. The camp we held in Karachi was attended by local available players. I joined late. It helps you get gelled,” he said. “The best thing is that most of the players in our squad have been together for the last three years, so bonding will be made very quickly. All are professionals and they know how to get gelled. The three days we have at our disposal we will try to gell quickly,” said Babar.

He said that against Lahore, which would be a special game, they would try to play good cricket. “The match between Karachi and Lahore is always exciting. We and fans both enjoy this game. In the past, there have been good matches between the two teams,” Babar said.

Asked about Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, Babar responded: “Shaheen is one of the best bowlers of Pakistan. He is improving day by day and so is Haris Rauf. Definitely, Shaheen gives a tough time and he comes with a full plan and you need to face both Shaheen and Haris with more focus and concentration.”

Babar said he would continue to proceed with the same mindset with focus on gradual improvement as a batsman. “There is no need to bring change but you need to bring an improvement in yourself day by day. I always try to click in every match but it’s cricket and ups and downs go side by side,” said the skipper.

“I enjoy batting in every match. I focus on every game. I plan differently against each team and I always give my best,” Babar said.

Appreciating the body language of the newly-appointed head coach Peter Moores, Babar said he is one of the best county coaches. “He is very positive and is supporting the boys. He is discussing and planning and InshaAllah we will do some good things for Kings,” Babar said.

He said Kings relies on Muhammad Amir who is a match winner. “Definitely, Amir has won crucial matches for Karachi Kings and in difficult situations,” he said.

Babar hopes fans, irrespective of their whereabouts, will back cricket. “Yes, it is because of the crowds everything is done. Players also enjoy cricket because of them. The crowds’ strength has been slashed because of Covid; it definitely is an issue but we have to also follow protocols. But I am confident that those fans who come to the stadium and those who are on social media will back cricket. There are new things in the biosecure bubble and we are following those protocols. All these all are for our safety and it’s a better step that the entire hotel has been booked. Hopefully, the PSL will go well,” Babar signed off.