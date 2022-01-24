Health and Safety Protocols for HBL PSL 2022

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Medical Advisory Panel has put together robust Health and Safety Protocols for all participants of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 which will be played in Karachi and Lahore from January 27 to February 27.

The Health and Safety Protocols document has been designed to ensure health and safety of all participants as well as to provide them a safe and secure environment to prepare, play and perform in the PCB’s marquee event.

The three-day room isolation commenced on January 20. Participants will now be allowed to enter the Managed Event Environment and integrate with their sides only following two negative tests. In the event period from 27 January to 7 February, all participants will undergo four PCR tests. After being tested upon arrival in Lahore, all participants will undergo seven PCR tests from 10-27 February. There will be mandatory seven-day isolation for any participant who tests positive. On day seven, the participant will undergo a Rapid Antigen Test and will be allowed to re-integrate with the side if he tests negative. In the scenario of a positive result, the participant will isolate for another three days before re-integrating with the side without requesting an exit test. For a player or player support staff to enter or re-enter the Managed Event Environment, three-day isolation is mandatory and will require two negative tests before re-integrating with the side.

Each side is allotted rooms on separate floors of the hotel and effort has been made to avoid cross-interaction between teams at the hotel. During the mandatory quarantine period at the hotel, housekeeping staff will not be permitted to enter the guest rooms for servicing. Additional towels, bed linen, water, food, etc. will be placed outside individual rooms by hotel staff wearing a surgical mask who shall ring the doorbell after placing such items and leave. Members should open the door and collect the items a minute after the hotel staff has left. After the quarantine period, rooms may be serviced by dedicated housekeeping staff while ensuring that the guest is not inside their room. Each side has been allocated dedicated common rooms and players/player support personnel are not allowed to use the other team’s common room.

Delivery of food from outside through an approved delivery service is allowed. The delivery, however, will be received by the designated staff members, who will sanitise the packages and place them at a designated spot on the team floor. Members, after consuming the food, will be required to wash their hands for 20 seconds.

Dressing rooms will be sanitised by dedicated staff before the teams’ arrival; those with dressing room access will have to maintain social distancing. Players cannot use saliva and will also have to use their own equipment. All ground staff will undergo PCR test 48 hours or less before their first interaction with the players, player support staff, match officials and will always be required to wear a facemask, covering nose and mouth at all times when on field.