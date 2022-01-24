Not thinking of defending title but a new beginning: Rizwan

KARACHI: Having put out of mind the thoughts of defending the crown, which he says would put unnecessary pressure, holders Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday said that it would be a new beginning for them and they would try to deliver in the HBL PSL which begins here at the National Stadium from January 27.

“The word ‘defend’ will put you under pressure. We have to take new steps every season. Past is now history. I think defense is not a good approach. We have put this thing out of our mind and it is in our mind that it’s a new event for us,” Rizwan told a virtual news conference. “We will go step by step and we will pray to God Almighty for results and whatever we have to do on the pitch we will try to deliver.

“The positive thing of our last year’s achievement was that our whole team gelled well. We will try in the same way to bring the unit on the same page. Our thinking needs to be one and InshaAllah I am hopeful if we are able to do so, God will bestow us with good results,” Rizwan said.

Asked how Multan will capture powerplay this time, he said, “We will have to understand how the pitch behaves. We need to take these things into consideration.”

Rizwan, who achieved global honours with his extraordinary performances with the willow last year, said PSL is tough as far as the bowling aspect is concerned. “The PSL is very tough as far as bowling strength overall is concerned. Every bowler has played at international level. Our emerging bowlers, who come through PSL, are able to get into the Pakistan team next year. We will have to plan in different ways,” said Rizwan, also a top stumper.

He said that he, as a batsman, has planned for this season. “Yes, plans are naturally there, and I do it for every series.