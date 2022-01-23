Islamabad to have ‘Pakistan Movement Park’

Islamabad: The federal capital will have a unique recreational and informative ‘Pakistan Movement Park’ in heart of the metropolitan in the next few months.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) which already has embarked upon the project which along providing recreational activity, is also aimed at apprising the young generation of freedom movement and sacrifices rendered for the great cause.

An official of CDA said that after completing the civil work, the development authority has now given advertisements in newspapers to secure services of artists, painters and calligrapher to give a different touch to the unique ‘Pakistan Movement Park’.