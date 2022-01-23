Punjab CS visits Murree to review arrangements after forecast of snowfall

Islamabad : Only 1,123 motor vehicles entered here in Murree from across the country including twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Saturday.

The spokesman of Chief Traffic Officer told ‘The News’ that total 1,123 motors entered in Murree. “We are checking the condition of motors and chains but tourists do not show interest to visit Murree this time,” he said.

No doubt, the local administration Rawalpindi has made arrangements for tourists to facilitate them but majority of families preferred to stay home. The whole cabinet of local administration, Rawalpindi was present all the ways of Murree to avoid any untoward incident. Heavy machinery with drivers to remove snow was present all areas of roads.

The Senior Meteorologist of Pakistan Meteorological Department Muhammad Rashid told ‘The News’ that Murree received 1 feet snow till the filing of this report on Saturday. He said that heavy snowfall would remain continued in Murree on Sunday as well. The rain would also continue here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad till Sunday night, he warned.

The Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal visited Murree and reviewed all the arrangements made to cope with any situation.

The Chief Secretary also paid a surprise visit to control rooms set up here in Rawalpindi and Murree and expressed satisfaction on all the arrangements made by the administration, police, and other departments concerned to facilitate the tourists. On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tariq Farooq were also present.

The newly appointed Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Ameen Mengal has advised the tourists not to make unnecessary trips to Murree and its adjoining areas during the current spell of rain and snowfall as there is prediction of heavy snowfall in Murree and adjoining areas by Met Department. The Commissioner also said that the tourists should get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to travelling to Murree from control room on 051-9269016. Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in different areas therefore the tourists had been advised to follow the instructions being given at Murree Toll Plaza to the tourists, he said.

Special control rooms here in Rawalpindi and Murree had been set up to facilitate the people particularly tourists, he said adding, the control rooms would work round the clock till Jan 25 under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner, Headquarters.

The citizens could contact the control rooms on 051-9292963 and 051-9269016. The personnel of Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Rescue-1122, Forest Department, IESCO, Civil Defence, and other departments concerned would remain on duty in the control rooms. He said that comprehensive traffic plan was in place in Murree. The local administration and traffic cops were present in the field for assisting the tourists, he added.