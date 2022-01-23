Long road to peace

The recent attack in Lahore has shaken people. Three innocent people, including a child, lost their lives and over 30 have been injured. The several photos and videos shared online, showing plumes of smoke rising from damaged motorcycles and carts, were deeply upsetting. Crowded places such as Anarkali are soft targets for terrorists.

Pakistan has to fight a long battle against terrorism before peace prevails. Our law-enforcement agencies must diligently investigate the matter for the country’s security.

Nasir Soomro

Karachi