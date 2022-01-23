Long road to peace

The recent attack in Lahore has shaken people. Three innocent people, including a child, lost their lives and over 30 have been injured. The several photos and videos shared online, showing plumes of smoke rising from damaged motorcycles and carts, were deeply upsetting. Crowded places such as Anarkali are soft targets for terrorists.
Pakistan has to fight a long battle against terrorism before peace prevails. Our law-enforcement agencies must diligently investigate the matter for the country’s security.
Nasir Soomro
Karachi
The year 2022 too has not brought any relief to the residents of Tharparkar. Already over 20 children have died this...
Uncontrolled and unrestricted street crimes have become the order of the day in Sindh. Several criminals have...
The CDA Islamabad is actively working to beautify the city. Its efforts, however, are marred by wall chalking on sign...
The prime minister has recently referred to unused government land in cities as ‘dead capital’ to be turned into...
The Lahore blast has exposed the failure of the National Action Plan. It has also proven that all the criticism...
Unfortunately, the incumbent government’s policies have shattered the confidence of investors in Pakistan as they...
Comments