Red alert in country: RAW, NDS planning terror attacks, says MoI

ISLAMABAD: The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) on Saturday were directed to exercise "extreme vigilance" after the recent terror incidents in the country, a notification from the Ministry of Interior said.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI), in the notification, asked the LEAs of all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to take extra security measures to thwart any unforeseen incident.

"... in view of recent terrorist attack in Anarkali Bazar, Lahore and threat posed by activities of anti-state elements, all provincial and special area governments/Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are requested to exercise extreme vigilance and be on alert to deal with any untoward situation," the notification said.

At least five people were killed and more than 25 injured in two different terror attacks in Lahore and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said, “Small remnant groups left over after the Taliban defeated the NDS, RAW, and 42 international forces that were fighting in Afghanistan, wish to create an atmosphere of terror in Pakistan.

During a media briefing, Sh Rashid said that his ministry had put the armed forces and inspector generals of police on high alert due to the rising cases of terrorism in Pakistan. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have been directed to exercise "extreme vigilance" after the recent terror incidents in the country.

The minister said that no talks have been held with Daesh, adding that Baloch Nationalist Army (BNA) is a “small group.”

He recalled that on January 18, two terrorists were killed in Islamabad in a gun attack on Islamabad police, which the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan later claimed responsibility for.

“We have found our way to six members of the banned outfit after the terrorists were killed in Islamabad,” he said, adding that he is not aware whether BNA has claimed the responsibility of the Lahore incident or not.

He said that rumours regarding the imposition of a presidential system and emergency are spreading; however, no such proposal has been laid before the cabinet.

He said that the TTP should accept constitution and flag of Pakistan. In such a case, doors to dialogue are open for them.

“We are ready to fight terrorism and are already investigating a suspect for his alleged involvement in the Lahore blast, Rashid said.

Speaking about the opposition, he said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is lucky to have an incompetent Opposition.”

“PM Imran Khan will complete his five-year tenure,” he asserted, adding that those who believe that the government will leave “have lost their minds”.

Rashid reiterated, “Neither are we (the government) leaving nor are they (the opposition) coming into power.”

Speaking of their constant warnings of mounting a no-trust bid, he recalled that 15 members of the Opposition were missing when the government passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021 in the National Assembly.

“Now that you are talking about a motion of no confidence, 25 members will be missing,” he said, taking a jibe at the Opposition's claims.

Shedding light on the upcoming long march announced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that leaders of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) are coming to Pakistan and will be a part of the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

“Some of the roads in Islamabad will remain closed on March 21 and 22 as a safety protocol for the foreign leaders,” he said, urging the Opposition to reschedule its long march.

Rasheed said that they should either hold their long march four days before or after the OIC meeting.