Wasa annouces rain alert Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Friday declared a rain emergency in Rawalpindi directing the residents settled along Nullah Leh and in low-lying areas to remain alert to avert any difficulty.
According to WASA Managing Director (MD) Raja Shoukat, all the arrangements had been finalised to cope with any emergency situation.
The MD said the rain emergency had been declared due to heavy rainfall predicted by the Met Office during the period from Friday to Monday.
He said the staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines.
We are ready to face any kind of situation, he claimed.
All the sanitation workers had been asked to remain on high alert in areas along Nullah Leh and other low-lying areas of the town to prevent water logging, he added.
The leaves of all the field staff had also been cancelled, he said.
