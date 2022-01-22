 
Saturday January 22, 2022
National

By Our Correspondent
January 22, 2022
Bodies of blast victims shifted to native towns

LAHORE: The bodies of the victims of the Anarkali blast were shifted to their native areas on Friday. On the instructions of Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, Edhi Foundation is providing free Edhi Ambulance Service to the bodies of the victims. The body of 18-year-old Yasir was sent to Khanpur Katwara.

