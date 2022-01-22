Sialkot man sentenced for attempting to justify Priyantha lynching

SIALKOT: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday convicted a Sialkot citizen, identified as Muhammad Adnan, for supporting and justifying the brutal murder of Sri Lankan citizen Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha in a YouTube video soon after the incident.

The foreign worker, commonly known as Priyantha Kumara, was savagely lynched in Sialkot over spurious blasphemy allegations late last year. According to case details, police had filed a report against Adnan on the complaint of Sub Inspector Mubarak Ali two days after the brutal murder of Priyantha Kumara.

The First Information Report (FIR) said that Adnan had uploaded a video on YouTube in which he supported the actions of those involved in the lynching ofthe Sri Lankan citizen. Police had subsequently arrested Adnan and produced him in ATC Gujranwala.

During the hearing of the case, the accused had admitted to the charges framed against him, on which the court sentenced him to one-year imprisonment and a penalty of Rs10,000.