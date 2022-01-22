Jo Bichar Gaye’s cast watches polo final in Lahore

KARACHI: The cast of Geo TV’s most popular drama "Jo Bichar Gaye" watched the final match of under-19 Junior Polo Championship played at Jinnah Polo Fields Ground.
The drama’s protagonists enjoyed the game very much. Maya Ali, the leading female character of the serial, said that the feedback of the drama serial was overwhelming, adding, “I have got the opportunity to meet the people.”
Wahaj Ali, the leading male character of the serial, said that such activities tended to be refreshing for actors whose performance is elevated on the set. Fans, on the occasion, were excited to see the cast of the play among themselves. They took selfies with the actors and admired the historical serial.
I remember the day of 2nd oath-taking ceremony of President Hamid Karzai in an old beautiful palace in Kabul where I...
SUKKUR: Three students were killed and two others injured in two different incidents in interior Sindh.A wall of a...
SUKKUR: Human disaster continues even in 21st Century in Sindh’s district of Tharparkar, as seven more children died...
SUKKUR: An activist of MQM-P was brutally killed outside the District and Sessions Court, Tando Allahyar, on Friday,...
Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell of Islamabad police has nabbed a car lifter after shootout in the precinct of Sabzi...
LAHORE: PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed sorrow over loss of precious human lives in Lahore blast...
Comments