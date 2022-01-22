Jo Bichar Gaye’s cast watches polo final in Lahore

KARACHI: The cast of Geo TV’s most popular drama "Jo Bichar Gaye" watched the final match of under-19 Junior Polo Championship played at Jinnah Polo Fields Ground.

The drama’s protagonists enjoyed the game very much. Maya Ali, the leading female character of the serial, said that the feedback of the drama serial was overwhelming, adding, “I have got the opportunity to meet the people.”

Wahaj Ali, the leading male character of the serial, said that such activities tended to be refreshing for actors whose performance is elevated on the set. Fans, on the occasion, were excited to see the cast of the play among themselves. They took selfies with the actors and admired the historical serial.