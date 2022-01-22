 
close
Saturday January 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

CIA sees no foreign effort behind ‘Havana syndrome’ cases

By AFP
January 22, 2022

Washington: The CIA has concluded that no foreign government is likely behind hundreds of mysterious "Havana syndrome" afflictions reported by US diplomats and that nearly all have more conventional medical or environmental explanations, a senior official said on Friday.

Comments