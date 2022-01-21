Sialkot lynching case: Role of seven accused in Priyantha’s murder determined

GUJRANWALA: The police have determined the role of seven main accused in the gruesome murder of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara.

According to the police, Imran and Hameer attacked Priyantha Kumara with scissors, while Taimoor struck a brick block on him. Ali Asghar set the body on fire. Shehryar and Bilal called the crowd after breaking the outer door. Abdul Saboor instigated the factory workers for the attack. The police said that all the seven accusedhad confessed to the crime and weapon used in the murder had been recovered from the accused. They added that the accused had recorded their statements under section 164. The police said that all the seven accused had been shifted to Gujranwala jail after completion of the inquiry.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan factory manager, was lynched by a mob comprising hundreds of protesters, including the employees of the factory, on December 3. The mob had tortured him to death and later burnt his body.

A first information report was registered against 900 workers of Rajco Industries on the application of Uggoki Station House Officer Armaghan Maqt under sections 302, 297, 201, 427, 431, 157, 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 and 11WW of the Anti-Terrorism Act.