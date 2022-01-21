ECP issues schedule for second phase of KP LG polls

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday issued the schedule for the second phase of the Local Government (LG) elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), fixing March 27 the polling day.

According to the schedule, returning officers will issue public notice to invite nomination papers on February 04, to be followed by filing of nomination papers from February 07 to February 11, whereas the nominated candidates list will be released next day.

Returning officers will conduct scrutiny of nomination papers for three days on February 14-16 while filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers will be on February 17-19. The last date for deciding appeals by the appellate tribunal is February 22 while they can start their work from February 17, barring Sunday.

The revised list of candidates will be published on February 23, whereas the last date for withdrawal of candidate and publication of revised list is fixed for February 25. Contesting candidates will be allotted election symbols and the publication of their final list will be issued on February 28.

During the second phase, local government elections will be held in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batagram, Torghar, Kohistan Upper and Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas Kohistan, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, Chitral Lower and Chitral Upper, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan.