South Punjab province: Qureshi approaches Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has approached to the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of granting south Punjab a provincial status. In this regard, the foreign minister has written a letter to Shehbaz Sharif inviting him to discuss the important issue.
Sources said that the letter was received by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in his chamber.Foreign Minister stated in the letter, “We want to consult all political parties on the issue of Multan Secretariat and giving provincial status to south Punjab.”
LAHORE: PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded investigations into the COVID-19 relief fund.Addressing a...
With COVID-19 cases surging around the country, attendance has been slashed to between 5,000 and 8,000 from last...
MOSCOW: The Russian Direct Investment Fund has revealed the results of a study on the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19...
KABUL: The Taliban stormed an apartment in Kabul, smashing the door in and arresting a woman rights activist and her...
ISLAMABAD: The widespread propaganda unleashed against locals after the Murree tragedy has been found to be...
Sharmila Faruqi says she will also approach court against Nadia Khan and will file a contempt case against her
Comments