South Punjab province: Qureshi approaches Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has approached to the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif on the issue of granting south Punjab a provincial status. In this regard, the foreign minister has written a letter to Shehbaz Sharif inviting him to discuss the important issue.

Sources said that the letter was received by the Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif in his chamber.Foreign Minister stated in the letter, “We want to consult all political parties on the issue of Multan Secretariat and giving provincial status to south Punjab.”