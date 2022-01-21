 
Friday January 21, 2022
Fatima Sana in ICC Women’s Team

January 21, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan’s pace bowler Fatima Sana has been included in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Team of 2021.

Led by England’s Heather Knight, the team has players from Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, and West Indies.

ICC Women’s Team of 2021: Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia), Tammy Beaumont (England), Mithali Raj (India), Heather Knight (c) (England), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Hayley Matthews (West Indies), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Jhulan Goswami (India), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Anisa Mohammed (West Indies).

