See thyself

According to Cicero, to stumble twice against the same stone is a proverbial disgrace. However, our politicians keep committing the same mistakes, expecting different results. They seem to enjoy the constant blame game. Displaying a sheer lack of introspection, they believe that they are honest, and all the faults lie with their opponents. Politicians from all parties believe themselves to be the saviours of the nation and allege their opponents to be liars and thugs. Our politicians need to mend themselves before finding faults in their opponents.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad