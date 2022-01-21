See thyself

According to Cicero, to stumble twice against the same stone is a proverbial disgrace. However, our politicians keep committing the same mistakes, expecting different results. They seem to enjoy the constant blame game. Displaying a sheer lack of introspection, they believe that they are honest, and all the faults lie with their opponents. Politicians from all parties believe themselves to be the saviours of the nation and allege their opponents to be liars and thugs. Our politicians need to mend themselves before finding faults in their opponents.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
This refers to the editorial ‘Impunity and justice’ . The absolute impunity and the total lack of fear of...
This refers to Hareem Shah’s latest video in which she claims that she smuggled a large amount of money from...
That the economy is in serious crisis is no secret. A billionaire banker has been imposed on the country to devise...
Everyone knows that the real market values of immovable property are far greater than the valuation tables used to...
Sardar Usman Buzdar has been declared ‘Waseem Akram Plus’ by the prime minister himself. The great cricket legend,...
This refers to the news report ‘Non-submission of assets details: ECP suspends membership of 150 MPs’. ....
Comments