Thursday January 20, 2022
National

IHC to hear appeals of blasphemy convicts

January 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The appeals of persons convicted for uploading blasphemous content on the social media have been fixed for hearing after one year in the Islamabad High Court.A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan will hear the appeals.

