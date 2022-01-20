Qureshi invites opposition for dialogue on south Punjab province

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday formally invited the opposition parties to hold talks on south Punjab province.

According to a spokesperson, the Foreign Minister as the vice chairman of the PTI said the province had been promised and it was necessary to go beyond political affiliations and unite on constitutional amendment in national interests.

He urged the opposition to join the PTI in making the province a reality. Through reforms, their focus is on the socio-economic development of south Punjab, he said. The South Punjab Civil Secretariat under an Additional Chief Secretary is a manifestation of these efforts, he maintained.

Qureshi said the District Development Coordinating Committees had been established to improve facilities and services for the people of south Punjab.

He said as a party they were constantly working for the recognition of south Punjab as a separate province. He maintained with over 35 percent development budget for south Punjab andring fencing, they had separate job system.

He said an administrative structure had been set up in south Punjab to prevent re-appropriation of this amount. He invited all opposition leaders to come forward to fulfill long-standing aspiration of the people of south Punjab.

Qureshi said together they must ensure consensus on the approval of the constitutional amendment for the establishment of south Punjab Province.