Thursday January 20, 2022
Lady doctor, three children killed in Lahore

January 20, 2022

LAHORE: The police on Wednesday found the bullet-riddled bodies of a mother and her three children from a house in Gajjumata, Kahna.According to the police, the bodies of Dr Naheed Mubarik (40) and her three children including two daughters Mahnoor (16), Jannat Fatima (8) and son Taimur (21) were found from the house. The SSP Investigations and Operations reached the crime scene.

