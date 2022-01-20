Lady doctor, three children killed in Lahore

LAHORE: The police on Wednesday found the bullet-riddled bodies of a mother and her three children from a house in Gajjumata, Kahna.According to the police, the bodies of Dr Naheed Mubarik (40) and her three children including two daughters Mahnoor (16), Jannat Fatima (8) and son Taimur (21) were found from the house. The SSP Investigations and Operations reached the crime scene.
KABUL: The United States Pentagon said that no final decision has been made about the Afghan aircraft parked in...
ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife, Sarina Isa, has written a letter to chairman National...
Rana Shamim requests IHC to dispense Attorney General Khalid's services as a prosecutor in the contempt case
JERUSALEM: Israel has offered security and intelligence support to the United Arab Emirates against further drone...
LAHORE: District Administration Lahore sealed several restaurants and businesses as the staff working there was not...
RAIPUR: Indian forces killed five Maoists including two women in Chhattisgarh state. According to Kashmir Media...
