Tax matters

At present, almost all tax professionals are extremely burdened with work and are unable to meet the current high demand in a timely manner. On the other hand, many tax payers are unable to file their tax returns on their own because the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) system is complicated.
It seems that nobody in the government is aware of this predicament, and unnecessary pressure is being applied on the existing tax payers for no valid reason. A more cordial relationship between the FBR and taxpayers is the need of the hour.
Anusha Mansoor
Karachi
The effects of the recently approved ‘mini budget’ are visible almost everywhere. Pakistan was already dealing...
My recent visits to several private hospitals in Karachi have shown me a bitter truth: the dismal state of healthcare...
This refers to the news report ‘Putting Pakistan on the winter sports map’ . It was quite delightful to see...
The country’s police work on a colonial system and the Police Act has not been implemented properly. People’s...
This refers to the news report ‘Caps for boys, dupatta for girls: Punjab announces new school dress code’ . The...
While addressing an inaugural ceremony in Haripur on Monday , PM Imran Khan expressed that providing jobs to a...
Comments