Tax matters

At present, almost all tax professionals are extremely burdened with work and are unable to meet the current high demand in a timely manner. On the other hand, many tax payers are unable to file their tax returns on their own because the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR’s) system is complicated.

It seems that nobody in the government is aware of this predicament, and unnecessary pressure is being applied on the existing tax payers for no valid reason. A more cordial relationship between the FBR and taxpayers is the need of the hour.

Anusha Mansoor

Karachi