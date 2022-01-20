PM in Haripur

While addressing an inaugural ceremony in Haripur on Monday (Jan 17), PM Imran Khan expressed that providing jobs to a fast-growing population under the age of 25 is a big challenge for the incumbent government.
This statement is contrary to one of the PM’s pre-poll slogans where he had promised the nation that the PTI government would provide jobs to at least 20 million jobless people. Didn’t PM know about this reality before coming to power? Why were unrealistic promises made? The current statement is badly damaging the image of the PTI-led government – which was the last hope for a majority of Pakistanis.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
