Decisive moment for Iran N-deal Putin, Raisi hail ties

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi hailed bilateral ties during a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, as pressure mounts for a decision on the Iran nuclear deal.
Raisi said he had presented Moscow with draft documents on strategic cooperation that would cement joint collaboration for the next two decades. "We in Iran have no limits for expanding ties with Russia," the Iranian leader said on his first state visit since taking office in August.
He said Tehran wanted to develop relations with Moscow that would "not be temporary, but permanent and strategic". "Today’s exceptional circumstances require significant synergy between our two countries against US unilateralism," he said in televised remarks. Putin praised the countries’ "close cooperation" on the international stage and said "it is very important for me to known your opinion on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action".
