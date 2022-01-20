 
Thursday January 20, 2022
Israel probes Pegasus use to spy on citizens

By AFP
January 20, 2022
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel’s justice minister on Wednesday pledged a full investigation into allegations that the controversial Pegasus spyware was used on Israeli citizens, including people who led protests against former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

