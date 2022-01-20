Evidence of fraud at Trump’s family business

NEW YORK: New York Attorney General Letitia James said her investigation into the Trump family’s business dealings had uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuing of multiple assets and misrepresentation of those values for economic benefit.

In a court filing late Tuesday, James said as the beneficial owner of the Trump Organisation, former president Donald Trump "had ultimate authority over a wide swath of conduct by the Trump Organisation involving misstatements to counterparties, including financial institutions, and the Internal Revenue Service."