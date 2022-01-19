SST returns filing deadline extended

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) extended the date for e-deposit of Sindh sales tax (SST) and e-filing of tax returns for the tax period December, 2021, a circular said on Tuesday.
According to the circular, SRB allowed the registered persons, including withholding agents falling under the provisions of SST special procedure (Withholding) Rules, 2014, to e-deposit the amounts of SST for the tax period Dec, 2021 till January 21, 2022.
The provincial revenue board also allowed to e-file tax returns for the aforementioned tax period on or before January 25, 2022.
