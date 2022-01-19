Lewandowski wins best FIFA men’s award

SWITZERLAND: Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2021 with Barcelona's Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the Women's Player prize.

The prolific Lewandowski won the award for the second straight year after a season in which he beat Gerd Mueller's 49-year old record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga campaign.

Rober Lewandowski, 33, claimed the prize for the second consecutive year after scoring 69 goals.

He won ahead of Liverpool's Mohammad Salah and Paris St-Germain's Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski broke the late Gerd Muller's 49-year record for scoring the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with 43 in 34 league appearances.

"Robert is someone special. He is the greatest footballer in the history of our country. The best Polish ambassador and a role model for young people, not only those playing football," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Facebook.

The 27-year-old Putellas was at the heart of the Barcelona women's team which won the Spanish league and the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea won both the awards for best coach, with Thomas Tuchel winning the men's award and Emma Hayes named the best women's coach.

Tuchel had guided Chelsea to the Champions League title after taking over the club in January while Hayes won the Women's Super League, FA Cup and League Cup treble in England.

The West London club enjoyed further recognition with their Senegal international Edouard Mendy winning the Best Men's Goalkeeper award. Chile and Olympique Lyonnais’ Christiane Endler was named The Best Women’s Goalkeeper.