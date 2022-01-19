Players return from Big Bash to prepare for PSL

LAHORE: Pakistan players have returned home in the middle of the Big Bash League after the cricket board asked them to come back to prepare for PSL.

The Big Bash League is currently taking place in Australia and the tournament features players from many countries.

Many Pakistani cricketers were also playing in it, but now all these have returned to their home country. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ordered all BBL players to return home immediately for Pakistan Super League. The PSL tournament starts on January 27, and the PCB has asked its players to return home immediately to prepare for the tournament in all possible ways.

To comply with the board policy, BBL players Mohammad Hasnain, Faqir Zaman, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan boarded a direct flight to Pakistan from Australia.

The PSL will be held in two phases in Karachi and Lahore as per schedule. Rauf announced on his official Twitter handle that he was leaving the Melbourne Stars for the tournament. "My wonderful journey with the Melbourne Stars in the BBL is over. I played some great matches here and enjoyed. I also gained a lot of experience and It was my good for me to play in the BBL tournament. All the best to the Melbourne Stars,” he wrote.