Looking at the daily-rising cases of Covid-19 in the country, another lockdown seems to be in the offing. It will make people suffer once again. Most people have still not recovered from the trauma and losses of the previous lockdowns.
If another lockdown was imposed, a rush to stocking resources will cause a shortage of basic commodities in supermarkets. The best way to go through another lockdown is to prepare a medicine aid box, including masks, sanitizers and surgical gloves, if one has to go outside to purchase anything. The government should look into this situation and notify supermarkets to restock their inventory in case of any lockdown.
Muhammad Haris
Islamabad
