Wednesday January 19, 2022
Electrocuted

January 19, 2022

A Lesco official Tahir died after being electrocuted in Kot Lakhpat area on Tuesday. The victim had gone to Ittehad Colony to repair electricity fault where he accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire and received a fatal shock. He was rushed to hospital where he expired.

