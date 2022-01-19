Expat lady’s house retrieved

LAHORE: Police retrieved a house of an Overseas Pakistani lady from an illegal occupant in Baghbanpura. A land grabber Kamran got the house of Zaryab Naz on rent in Baghbanpura area a few years ago. After some time, the tenant stopped paying the rent and refused to vacate her house. Then Zaryab lodged a written complaint against the illegal occupant with the office of CCPO. Upon which police retrieved the occupied property and handed over the possession to legal owner Zaryab Naz. The lady met with SSP Discipline to express her gratitude on the prompt action against the occupant.
