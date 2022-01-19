Anti-abortion lawmaker elected EU chief

Strasbourg, France: EU lawmakers on Tuesday chose centre-right Maltese politician Roberta Metsola the new head of the European Parliament, despite controversy over her anti-abortion stance.

Metsola -- a member of the largest bloc, the European People’s Party -- won a large majority with 458 votes to become the third woman to head the chamber after a deal between the leading political groupings.

Her election comes a week after the shock death of outgoing centre-left parliament president David Sassoli, who was due to step down as part of the power-sharing pact. MEPs applauded and sang "Happy Birthday" as Metsola scooped the top job on the day she turned 43 -- becoming the youngest ever head of the legislature.

"In the next years, people across Europe will look to our institution for leadership and direction, while others will continue to test the limits of our democratic values and European principles," Metsola said in her acceptance speech.