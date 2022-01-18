Caps for boys, dupatta for girls: Punjab announces new school dress code

Punjab government has introduced a new dress code for schools. -AFP

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras has ordered government schools to ensure boys wear caps and girls dupatta or scarf. Addressing a press conference, he also requested private schools to also enforce the new dress code.

He said it was the first time in Pakistan’s history that the Quran was being taught at schools. He said Naazra Quran (reading) would be taught to students from class 1 to 5 and with translation and explanation to students from class 6 to 12.