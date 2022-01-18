Peace and stability in Afghanistan must for regional peace: Asad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said peace and stability in Afghanistan is must for regional peace.

“Afghanistan is passing through a critical juncture and it is incumbent upon all the countries to support Afghan people on humanitarian grounds,” he expressed these views while addressing the All Parties Conference in the federal Capital.

All Parties Conference on Afghanistan was held Monday that was chaired by Sahibzada Hamidul Haq Haqqani and also addressed by Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said Pakistan always desires peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as its neighbour. He said Afghanistan is passing through a critical juncture of its history and it is incumbent upon all countries to support Afghans. He said on the recommendation of executive committee of Pak-Afghan Parliamentary Friendship Group, the visa procedure had been made easy for citizens of Afghanistan. The Speaker said this committee also paved way for smooth trade with Afghanistan. He said hospitals are also being established on Afghanistan border to cater to critically-ill patients especially women and children. He said successful 17th OIC conference of foreign ministers indicated that Pakistan was sincere in sensitising Muslim countries on Afghanistan. He said Afghanistan was passing through a humanitarian crisis and it is in dire need of national and international support.