Two brothers killed in grenade blast

MINGORA: Two teenaged brothers were killed and another sustained injuries when a hand-grenade exploded at Ashar Banr locality in the limits of Shah Dheri Police Station in Swat district, sources said on Monday.
The sources said that two brothers identified as Karimullah, 11, and Jamal, 10, sons of Hazrat Amin died when they mistook the hand-grenade for scrap and placed it in the fire. It caused an explosion, resulting in the death of the two brothers. Another child Abubakar aged seven years was injured in the blast.
