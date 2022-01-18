Saeed, Anas, Faizan, Naveed in Karachi Open Challenging Squash semis

KARACHI: Saeed, Anas, Faizan, and Naveed moved into the semifinals of 2nd Karachi Open Challenging Squash Championship at RKJK Squash Complex here on Monday.

In the quarterfinals of men’s category, Saeed Abdul thrashed Junaid Rehman 11-6, 11-5, 11-4 and Anas smashed Fawaz Butt 11-7, 11-5, 11-5. Faizan Khan defeated Owais Mastoor 11-4, 11-9, 11-8 and Naveed Rehman beat Qamar 11-0, 11-5, 11-8.

In the quarterfinals of under-17 category, M Zaman thrashed M Ahad 11-8, 11-9, 12-10 in 27 minutes and Qasim Qadir beat Mehrab Khan 11-9, 12-10, 11-8 in 21 minutes. Labeeb Butt defeated Adnan Zaman 2-11, 11-8, 11-9.

In the quarterfinals of under-13 category, Abdul Ahad beat Yoza 11-3, 11-8, 11-9 and Abdullah Shahid defeated Hasib Khan 11-4, 11-5, 11-8. Haris Khan thrashed Savi 11-4, 11-8, 11-9 in 20 minutes and Huzaifa Shahid beat Omar Osmani 11-6, 11-8, 11-9.