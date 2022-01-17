Man found dead in drain in Gulshan Rav

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested five accused for illegally refilling gas cylinders and selling petrol openly on...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Noor Alam on Sunday said in a tweet that Pakistan comes first for him and...
LAHORE: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday hailed Pakistan’s new national security policy seeking peace...
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised the government for...
TAKHT BHAI: The growers here on Saturday staged a protest against the rising prices of agriculture related products,...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq announced that JI will launch a nationwide agitation movement shortly...
