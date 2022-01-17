 
Monday January 17, 2022
Man found dead in drain in Gulshan Rav

January 17, 2022

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was found dead in a drain in Gulshan Ravi on Sunday. According to police, a team of rescuers, police and forensic experts reached the spot after passersby informed them about the recovery. The body, yet to be identified.

