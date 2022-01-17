Pakistan’s new national security policy hailed

LAHORE: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sunday hailed Pakistan’s new national security policy seeking peace with India for the next 100 years. President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik stated that peace with India and its immediate neighbours was central theme of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) unveiled by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said it stressed that normalising commercial relations was contingent upon achieving progress in talks between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

“NSP explains as “We are not seeking hostility with India for the next 100 years. The new policy seeks peace with immediate neighbours,” associated with the development”. He said the neighbours can’t be changed and urged both India and Pakistan it is high time to address all their core issues amicably. He said if world’s oldest disputes can be resolved why not both nuclear neighbours iron out their differences mutually.

He said South Asia housed one-fifth of the total world population and its share in international trade was hardly five percent. He said if both countries reach an agreement with consensus then all indigenous resources could be diverted towards development and people’s welfare besides durable peace in the region.