QWP chides rulers for POL, power tariff hike

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Sunday criticised the government for raising the prices of the petroleum products and electricity tariff.

Talking to party workers from Ganderi Union Council in Tangi tehsil, he said inflation and price-hike had made life miserable for the have-nots. He said the government jacked up the POL prices and power tariff soon after passing the mini-budget from the National Assembly. He said it was a grave injustice with the people, who were already exposed to a host of problems.

Sikandar Sherpao said the slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power, adding that the rulers had reneged on the election promises. He said the people were running from pillar to post to provide two-time meal to their children. He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rulers had compromised the national security through controversial legislation.

The QWP leader said the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products would bring a fresh wave of inflation. He said the prices of all the commodities were directly linked to the hike in POL rates.

Sikandar Sherpao said his party would soon start holding protest demonstrations against soaring price-hike and would not abandon the poor people in the face of backbreaking inflation. He said the rulers spared no effort to multiply the woes of the commoners, who wanted to get rid of this government.