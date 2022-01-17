 
Monday January 17, 2022
Top Story

Sukkur District Bar election held

By Our Correspondent
January 17, 2022
SUKKUR: Advocate Zaffar Ali Eidan Mangi on Sunday was elected as president of District Bar Association (DBA), Sukkur. Election of the DBA was held under Zakaullah Abro, Returning Officer/ Additional Sessions Judge-1 Sukkur. Announcing the unofficial results, he declared Zaffar Ali Eidan as elected president, Zaheer Muhammad as vice president, Zulfiqar Ali Mallano, general secretary, Syed Zaffar Ali Shah, joint secretary, Naveed Ahmed Channa, librarian and Paras Bugti, treasurer.

